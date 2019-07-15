CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE MORNING REPORT LIVE 4:30 TO 7 a.m.

1. WEEKEND WARM-UP TURNS INTO A WEEK LONG WARM-UP

This weekend was a gorgeous one and this week is looking to be about the same! We're just keeping an eye on a couple of potential thunderstorms.

2. ICE RAIDS BEGIN IN THE UNITED STATES

Mexican officials are preparing for as many as 1,800 people to be deported from the United States. Ice officials are right now rounding up immigrants in several major cities across the country to enforce deportation orders.

3. SECURITY BREACH AT HOSPITAL IN PENOBSCOT COUNTY

The personal and credit card information of patients at Penobscot Community Health Care may have been exposed to an unauthorized access attempt.

Officials say the possible breach happened between August of last year and this past March.

4. MURDER TRIAL BEGINS TODAY

The murder trial of Albert Flick begins today. Flick is accused of stabbing Kimberly Dobbie to death outside a laundromat in Lewiston last summer. Flick is pleading not guilty by reason of insanity.

5. AMERICAN AIRLINES EXTENDS GROUNDING OF 737 MAX PLANES

For the fifth time, American Airlines has extended the grounding of its Boeing 737 max planes. This means 115 fewer daily flights through November 2nd.