(NEWS CENTER Maine) — Here is what you need to know as you start your day!

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE MORNING REPORT LIVE FROM 4:30 TO 7 A.M.

1. 11-YEAR-OLD BOY FOUND

Police say the 11-year-old boy who was missing in Naples is home safe this morning. Investigators were searching for Anthony Labrecque after he went missing from his home on Harrison Road around 3:30 p.m yesterday afternoon. There's no word on where he was or what he was doing when he was missing, but police say the boy had a history of leaving home.

►Missing 11-year-old boy found safe

2. MOLD SHUTS DOWN SMCC DORM

A residence hall at Southern Maine Community College is shut down after a serious mold problem was discovered. The school said in a Facebook post that it's taking all steps to assess and address the mold, and that they hope to understand more about the problem later today when test results come back. In the meantime, students have been moved to another dorm. Some students who feel the school needs to be held accountable for the problem have planned a protest starting at 9 p.m.

►SMCC dorm closed due to mold

3. EASTER SUNDAY MURDER TRIAL TO BEGIN TODAY

The trial of a Connecticut man accused of a murder in Bangor on Easter of last year is set to start today.

Antoinne Bethea is charged with shooting Terrance Durel of New Orleans. Durel was shot outside the home of his estranged wife. He'd gone to her house to get their son's Easter outfit. Bethea is believed to be the boyfriend of Durel’s ex-wife. Bethea fled the state and was arrested a month later in Ohio before being returned to Maine. His lawyer said he acted in self-defense. Jury selection for the trial wrapped up last week.

4. RESEARCHERS DETERMINE CAUSE OF DEATH OF SEALS IN SOUTHERN MAINE

Scientists are now saying that decades of chemical pollution could be the main reason seals are washing up dead on Maine’s beaches. The Portland Press Herald spoke to researchers that say harbor seals in the Gulf of Maine are born polluted by toxins such as polychlorinated biphenyl (PCB). This type of chemical weakens the seals' immune system, resulting in illnesses and death. In just the last month, more than 130 seals washed up on Maine’s shore, Most of them dead.

►Maine beaches see 2.5 times more dead and stranded seals this summer. Why?

5. UNION FAIR AND MAINE WILD BLUEBERRY FESTIVAL

Hundreds of folks turned out for the "Union Fair and Maine Wild Blueberry Festival" at the Union Fairgrounds over the weekend. At the center of the fair was blueberry acres displaying harvesting equipment and nearly every blueberry food product in existence.The longest line yesterday was at the "Total Victory" ice cream truck, where people were going to cool off. The Union Fair runs through Saturday, and you can learn more at the festival’s website.

►Even in tough time, festival goers to boogie for blueberries

© 2018 WCSH-TV