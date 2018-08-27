5 Things to know Monday — (NEWS CENTER Maine) — Here is what you need to know as you start your day.

1. GOVERNOR LEPAGE HOSPITALIZED AFTER FEELING "DISCOMFORT"

Governor Paul LePage remains in a Bangor hospital this morning after experiencing a medical scare in Canada. After feeling discomfort on Saturday, the Governor went to a hospital in New Brunswick. He was accompanied by First Lady Ann LePage. After a thorough examination, the Governor was taken by ambulance to Presque Isle. The Governor was in good spirits while in the ambulance. The Governor was then transported to EMMC in Bangor, arriving around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday. Governor LePage's doctors say that he is very strong and healthy, but are keeping him in the hospital overnight for observation. The Governor is stable and is expected to make a full recovery.

2. SHOOTING IN JACKONVILLE, FLORDA LEAVES THREE DEAD INCLUDING GUNMAN

Two people were killed when a gunman opened fire at a Madden 19 video game tournament along Jacksonville's scenic riverfront, police said Sunday.

Sheriff Mike Williams said the lone shooter was among the dead and had taken his own life. He identified the suspected gunman as David Katz, a 24-year-old white man from Baltimore, Maryland. Police are not looking for any other suspects and a motive is not yet known.

3. PROTESTERS TURN OUT IN PORTLAND AGAINST KAVANAUGH NOMINATION

Dozens of people gathered in Portland Sunday afternoon demanding Maine's senators vote no on President Trump's Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. This "Unite for Justice" day of action was one of roughly 180 events around the nation. Organizers said it was the largest single-day protest of a Supreme Court nominee in history. Those who were there say one of the biggest issues they with Kavanaugh is his willingness to rollback abortion rights for women.

4. SENATOR COLLINS REMEMBERS THE LATE SENATOR JOHN MCCAIN

People across the country are remembering U.S. senator John McCain, including Maine's Senator Susan Collins. McCain passed away over the weekend at his home at the age of 81. Senator Collins was close with McCain and shared stories of when the Arizona senator came to Maine. One such visit was eight years ago when McCain and a contingent of national security officials were on a flight diverted to Bangor because of bad weather. A group of U.S. servicemen arrived at the same time simultaneously, so the senators jumped in with troop greeters to meet them. You can read Collin's full statement, as well as remembrances from other Maine politicians, at the link below.

5. JUDGE TO DECIDE IF 3D GUN BLUEPRINTS GO PUBLIC

A federal judge in Washington will decide today if digital blueprints for 3D-printed guns should be blocked from being made public online. This decision comes from a lawsuit filed at the end of July by eight attorneys general and the District of Columbia against the State Department. The State Department agreed to allow a Texas company to publish an arsenal of firearms blueprints online, But the states argue that releasing the designs threatens national security and abridges the states' abilities to pass and police gun laws.

