1. NEW YORK WOMAN FILES "GINGER ALE LAWSUIT"

A woman files a lawsuit against Canada Dry, because its ginger ale does not contain real ginger. The woman, a resident of New York State, says Canada Dry’s parent company, Dr. Pepper Snapple group, misleads consumers into believing the drink is made from real ginger root.

2. ADDING HOLIDAYS TO THE SCHOOL CALENDAR

Today, the committee for the Augusta board of education policy is set to consider a proposal that would add more religious holidays to school calendars across the state. The days, which include major Jewish and Islamic holidays, would be added to the calendar so that school officials do not schedule major school-wide events during those days. Students celebrating such holidays will be able to miss school as an excused absence.

3. FAMILY DESPERATE TO FIND MISSING WOMAN

The search continues for a local woman, who has been missing for more than a week. Thirty-seven-year-old Elizabeth Perkins was last seen by her family at a park in Augusta on July 30. If you have any information about Perkins, you are asked to contact Augusta police.

4. DEADLY EARTHQUAKE RATTLES INDONESIA

At least 90 people are dead following a 7.0-magnitude earthquake in the southeastern Asian country of Indonesia. The earthquake comes eight days after a 6.4- magnitude earthquake struck the same region, killing 17 people.

5. REIMPOSING SANCTIONS ON IRAN

Today, the Trump Administration is expected to reimpose economic sanctions on Iran. Members of President Trump’s cabinet say they want to reimpose sanctions lifted under President Obama’s 2015 Nuclear Accord because they want to see a change in the regime's behavior.

