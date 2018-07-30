(NEWS CENTER Maine) — Here is what you need to know as you start your day:

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE MORNING REPORT LIVE FROM 4:30 TO 7 A.M.

The Maine DHHS in Augusta.

1. DHHS CASEWORKERS SPEAK OUT, DETAIL WIDESPREAD PROBLEMS.

Maine child protection caseworkers spoke out about what they call widespread problems within their agency, including high staff turnover, low morale, and unmanageable case loads. Speaking with the Maine Sunday Telegram, the caseworkers chose to speak out because they don't think DHHS officials are being truthful when speaking publicly about their agency. Following the abuse deaths of two young girls, the caseworkers say corrective measures by the department have only made matters worse.

2. POLICE INVESTIGATING DEATH OF MAN AFTER CRASH.

Portland police are investigating the death of 22-year-old Patrick Lobar after a multi-car crash on Brighton Avenue on Saturday night. Two cars were stopped at the light on Riverside Street when a third car hit them from behind, causing a chain reaction. Police say Lobar got out of one of the cars, stumbled into the intersection, and collapsed. Two people reportedly came to assist Lobar, but as of this morning, police are unable to locate those witnesses.

►Man dies after multi-car crash in Portland near Westbrook.

3. ABUSE OF POWER LAWSUIT SETTLED.

A lawsuit alleging abuses by two York County Sheriff's deputies is settled on undisclosed monetary terms. The suit stems from an incident in 2011 in which a Buxton limousine operator says he was threatened and illegally arrested by deputies over a financial dispute with a retired Portland police officer. The operator claims two officers went to his home and threw him to the ground before arresting him for calling 911. It's unclear whether the York County commissioners will take any action against the officers.

NEW PORTLAND HOUSING

4. SOUTH PORTLAND GETS APPROVAL FOR TWO NEW HOUSING PROJECTS.

Two large-scale housing projects are moving forward thanks to final approval from the South Portland planning board. One project will add more than 40 affordable housing units on 611 Main Street, the site of a former St. John the Evangelist church. The second project will add 250 market-rate apartments at 450 Clark's Pond Roadway near the Maine Mall.

Corporal Eugene Cole was shot and killed in Norridgewock on Wednesday morning between the hours of 1 and 2 a.m.

5. CORPORAL EUGENE COLE TO GET PERMANENT HONOR.

Come October 7th, the town of Norridgewock will dedicate a bridge after the late Somerset County Sheriff's Deputy Eugene Cole, who was killed in the line of duty in April. The bridge will be dedicated on what would have been Cole's 62nd birthday. There is a Facebook group already set up to help plan for the event. More details will be available closer to the dedication date.

►Date set for Cpl. Cole bridge dedication

© 2018 WCSH-TV