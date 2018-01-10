(NEWS CENTER Maine) — Here is what you need to know as you start your day.

1. CLOSING ARGUMENTS TODAY IN SCOTT BUBAR CASE

Closing arguments are set to start today in the trial of a man charged with trying to kill a Kennebec County sheriff's deputy. Scott Bubar of Brunswick is accused of taking part in a shootout with sheriff's deputies in May 2017 at his father’s mobile home in Belgrade Lakes. Bubar's father, Roger, was killed in that gunfight. Scott Bubar was hit once and wounded.

Bubar's defense claims he never fired. They say he was trying to take the guns away from his father.

Bubar is also charged with reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon. He waived his right to a jury, so a judge will decide his fate. If convicted, he could spend up to 30 years behind bars.

2. DONALD TRUMP JR. IN MAINE TODAY

President Trump's oldest son, Donald Trump Jr., is expected to be in Maine today to help the state's GOP. Maine's Republican party announced that Trump Jr. will attend an event with Governor LePage and State Senator Eric Brakey in a push to raise funds for GOP candidates ahead of the midterm elections in November. The event will be held at the Holiday Inn by the Bay in Portland.

3. ENERGY COMPANY HAS BIG PLANS FOR MAINE

Longroad Energy Holdings, which develops and operates wind and solar energy projects throughout North America, recently opened a remote operations center in Portland. The company has raised more than $11 billion in capital from overseas investments. This financing has helped the company put together 33 projects with a total of 3,300 megawatts of capacity. Longroad has three projects planned for Maine. One is a 22-turbine wind farm in the Hancock county town of Eastbrook. The others are solar projects, in Unity Township, near Clinton, and Fairfield, near Waterville.

4. KAVANAUGH INVESTIGATION CONTINUES

The investigation into Christine Blasey Ford's allegations of sexual assault against Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh begins, and the White House insists it isn't micromanaging the investigation. In a new memo obtained by NBC news, Rachel Mitchell - the prosecutor republicans hired - calls sexual assault allegations against Judge Brett Kavanaugh "weak" and says, "I don't think that a reasonable prosecutor would bring this case based on the evidence before the committee."

5. PATRIOTS BOUNCE BACK WITH 38-7 WIN OVER DOLPHINS

After suffering two defeats, the Patriots return to form in a healthy win over the Dolphins. The Pats play the Colts on October 4th (Thursday).

