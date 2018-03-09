(NEWS CENTER Maine) — (NEWS CENTER Maine) — Here is what you need to know as you start your day.

1. MISSING GIRLS FROM BIDDEFORD FOUND

Two 12-year-old girls reported missing from Biddeford have been found "fine and uninjured", according to Biddeford Police. Sade Osgood and Mykayla Romero had been reporting missing after their family hadn't seen them since 6 p.m. Saturday night on South Street.

2. SEVERAL DISPLACED AFTER FIRE IN BATH

Several residents have been displaced after a fire broke out at an elderly living complex in Bath. The fire happened at around 10:15 a.m. at the Seacliff building in Bath. Firefighters from 6 different towns were able to contain the fire to singe part of the living complex. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Maine Fire Marshal’s office.

3. HAMPDEN, NH RESORT ORDER TO ADDRESS LEGIONELLA PROBLEM

The New Hampshire state Department of Health and Human Services (NH DHHS) is ordering the Sands Resort in Hampton, NH to immediately take steps to contain Legionella bacteria found on its premises. The bacteria leads to Legionnaire’s disease, a type of severe pneumonia. According to reports from New Hampshire’s DHHS 14 people have contracted the disease so far from affected areas. One of them, an elderly man, died after contracting the disease.

4. SENATOR MCCAIN LAID TO REST

Senator John McCain was buried on the grounds of the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland. Senator McCain, a 6 term U.S. Senator from the Arizona, graduated from the Naval Academy in 1958. McCain, who died on August 25th after a long battle with brain cancer, requested to be buried at the Academy's cemetery alongside his longtime friend and classmate, Navy Admiral Chuck Larson.

5. ISRAEL'S PRIME MINISTER PRAISES U.S. CUTS TO U.N. AGENCY FOR PALESTINIANS

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised the U.S. decision to stop funding the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees. Founded in 1948, the U.N agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA), presently provides education and social services to over 5 million people across the region. Last Friday, the U.S. State department announced that it would be cutting $300 million dollars in UNRWA funding, calling the agency an, "irredeemably flawed operation."

