1. GORGEOUS SUMMER WEATHER THIS WEEK

It's going to be hot, but not too hot.

2. INVESTIGATION INTO POSSIBLE ARSON CASE

Police are asking for help identifying two suspects seen in surveillance video taken at the site of a house fire this weekend. The house located at 26 Montreal Street in Sanford was almost completely destroyed, and officials say it could have been an act of arson.

3. NEW LAW TO CURB PRESCHOOL EXPULSION IN MAINE

If you're worried about your child being suspended or expelled from school, a new law could help. That law would provide trained consultants to help parents and teachers control classroom behaviors. A study by the Maine Social and Emotional Learning & Development Project shows that our state has the second highest rate of preschool student expulsion in the United States.

4. PRESIDENT'S APPROVAL RATING UP; OPPONENT RATING UP, TOO

President Donald Trump speaks on the South Lawn at the White House, Monday, June 10, 2019, and Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during the I Will Vote Fundraising Gala Thursday, June 6, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky and John Bazemore)

A new poll shows that President Trump has reached his highest approval rating since he took office. But in the 2020 race, former Vice President Joe Biden is ahead of the President among registered voters. That poll has Biden up by ten points.

5. U.S. WOMEN'S SOCCER CONTINUES TO LEAD THE WORLD

It was a great weekend for the U.S. Women's Soccer Team. They took home their second straight World Cup title, beating the Netherlands 2-0. This was the fourth win for the women -- more than any other team in the world.