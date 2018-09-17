(NEWS CENTER Maine) — Here is what you need to know as you start your day.

1. ACTIVIST ALLEGES DISCRIMINATION AT PORTLAND STARBUCKS

A Portland activist says she experienced racial discrimination at a Starbucks and is hoping dialogue about the incident can prevent future incidents. On Friday, Hamdia Ahmed said she was placing an order at the Starbucks on the corner of Middle and Exchange Streets in Portland. While placing her order, Ahmed, who is Muslim, said she asked the employee to check the alcohol content of vanilla flavoring that might be in her order. Many Muslims like Ahmed abstain from alcohol.

Instead of getting the information she asked for, Ahmed says the barista serving her laughed and rolled her eyes. Ahmed informed the barista that she would be reaching out to Starbucks management to complain. Starbucks responded on Twitter and apologized for what happened.

2. SENATOR COLLINS STILL UNDECIDED ON KAVANAUGH

Senator Collins says she still has not made a decision on Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, but she is very close to doing so. She says she spoke to Judge Kavanaugh on Friday to follow up on some questions she had after his confirmation hearings. She also says her office has been getting calls and packages, including 3,000 hangers and phallic symbols with profanity written on them. Many of these calls are coming from out of state, but Senator Collins says it has been very difficult for her and her staff. She also says in her time in public service, she has never seen a debate as “ugly” as this one.

3. MANHUNT STILL UNDERWAY FOR CONVICTED MURDERER

State and local police are still looking for Arnold Nash, 65, a convicted murder who escaped from the Mountain View Correctional Facility in Charleston on Thursday night. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a white t-shirt, and light blue shirt. Nash is 5’6” tall and weighs approximately 160 pounds. Anyone with information on the possible whereabouts of Arnold Nash is asked to contact local law enforcement immediately.

4. ACCUSED MURDERER ALLEGES PHYSICAL AND SEXUAL ABUSE BY PARENTS

Andrea Balcer, a Maine teen accused of murdering her parents, alleges in an interview that she suffered physical abuse at the hands of her father, and sexual abuse at the hands of her mother. Balcer also says neither of her parents supported her through her gender identity struggles. Andrea was known as Andrew when she allegedly murdered her parents in their Winthrop home two years ago. Balcer's older brother, Christopher Balcer, calls the allegations "absurd."

5. ELON MUSK TO ANNOUNCE FIRST PASSENGER FOR TRIP TO THE MOON

Following the news last week that the first private trip to the Moon was booked, SpaceX's Elton Musk is set to announce this evening who that first passenger will be. This person will be the 25th person to swing around the Moon, and the first since the Apollo program ended in the early 1970s.

