The woman, whom 55-year-old Philip Clark is accused of killing, shared a home with him in Hampden

1. MAN ACCUSED OF MURDER IN COURT TODAY

Philip Clark, the man accused of killing his former sister-in-law Renee Clark, is expected to have an arraignment this afternoon at the Penobscot Judicial Center in Bangor. Clark, 55, reportedly shot and killed Renee Clark, leaving her body in an apartment complex that they both were living in. During the investigation, Mr. Clark, who is the brother of Renee’s former husband, Frank Clark, confessed that he shot and killed Renee. Mr. Clark’s arraignment is schedule in Penobscot county this afternoon at 1:30 pm.

►Man confessed to killing his sister-in-law, court docs show

White nationalists, neo-Nazis and members of the "alt-right" clash with counter-protesters as they enter Emancipation Park during the "Unite the Right" rally August 12, 2017 in Charlottesville, Virginia. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

2. MAINE WOMAN ARRESTED IN CHARLOTTESVILLE PROTESTS

29-year-old Chloe J. Lubin, of Portland, was one of four arrested in Charlottesville, Virginia during demonstrations commemorating the one-year anniversary of violent clashes that took place between far-right protestors and counter-protestors, which resulted in the death of 32-year-old Heather Heyer. Lubin was arrested for allegedly spitting into another demonstrator’s face and then grabbing onto another after being apprehended. Lubin faces several charges, including assault and battery, disorderly conduct and obstruction of justice and possession of a concealed weapon.

►'Old Jim Crow, new Jim Crow!' Charlottesville confronts racism in Sunday rally; 4 arrested

Weymouth of Buxton was returning home from a nursing shift at Goodall Hospital in Sanford when he fell asleep at the wheel. (Far right, courtesy So. Portland Fire Dept. Facebook)

3. COMMUNITY GATHERS TO REMEMBER DECEASED SOUTH PORTLAND FIREFIGHTER

Family and friends of Lt. Harry Weymouth, the South Portland firefighter who died in a car crash earlier this month, gathered Sunday afternoon to say their final goodbyes in a memorial service at the East Point Church in South Portland. Police say the 21-year veteran of the South Portland Fire Department was driving on Route 202 just before 1 a.m. on August 2 when his car crossed the centerline and hit another car. Officials say it appears that Weymouth fell asleep on his way home from a nursing shift at Goodall Hospital in Sanford.

►Family, friends say final goodbye to SoPo firefighter killed in car crash

US President Donald Trump chairs a meeting with administration and state officials on prison reform at the Trump National Golf Club August 9, 2018 in Bedminster, New Jersey.

4. PRESIDENT TRUMP TO BOLSTER NATION'S DEFENSE WITH NEW BILL

President Trump will be heading to Fort Drum in upstate New York to sign the 2019 military authorization funding bill. The bill, which is expected to be worth about $717 billion, will be named after longtime Arizona Senator John McCain who is a chair of the Senate Armed Service committee and is currently battling brain cancer. In a statement earlier this month, the longtime politician praised the honor bestowed up on him by his colleagues, saying “I am particularly humbled that my colleagues chose to designate legislation of such importance in my name."

In this Photo Illustration, a phone displays the Uber ride-hailing app on September 22, 2017 in London, England.

5. UBER DEVELOPING NEW FLYING VEHICLE TECHNOLOGY

Uber is teaming up with the University of Texas and U.S. Army Research labs to develop a new technology that will help vehicles fly. The mega-company’s aviation network, UberAir is looking to design rotor technology on vehicles that help them travel between 150 and 200 mph, at an altitude between 1,000 to 2,000 feet. They are looking to have a plan designed for the new technology in 18 months.

