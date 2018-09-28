SENATE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE TO VOTE ON KAVANAUGH CONFIRMATION

After a party meeting Thursday, Senate Republicans are pushing ahead and putting Superior Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh to a vote in the Senate Judiciary Committee Friday. Thursday, the committee listened to almost nine hours of testimony from both Judge Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford, the woman accusing him of sexually assaulting her while they were in high school.

SKYDIVING INSTRUCTOR VANISHES IN JUMP OVER LEBANON; SEARCH UNDERWAY

State police, wardens and forest rangers are searching for a missing skydiving instructor in Lebanon who was not present when his student landed. The student landed safely in a designated location at about 2 p.m. Thursday, authorities said, but his Skydive New England instructor's whereabouts were not immediately known. Maine State Police suspended its search Thursday around 9 p.m. and planned to resume Friday morning with continued assistance from the Maine Warden Service.

BATH IRON WORKS AWARDED $3.9 BILLION CONTRACT BY U.S. NAVY

The U.S. Navy has awarded Bath Iron Works (BIW) $3.9 billion to build four Arleigh Burke-class destroyers, the shipyard's parent corporation announced Thursday. BIW President Dirk Lesko said Maine's congressional delegation was instrumental in supporting the passage of the legislation that enabled the contract award. The contract also includes the option to build additional ships.

$ 5.3 MILLION GRANT AWARDED TO BUILD BUSINESS PARK AT THE SITE OF THE FORMER GREAT NORTHERN PAPER MILL

The U.S. Department of Commerce is awarding a $5.3 million grant to the Millinocket based non-profit, Our Katahdin, to invest in a new business park at the site of the former Great Northern Paper Mill. The project is expected to create 115 jobs and spur $205 million in private investment.

SEPTEMBER 29, 2018 IS NATIONAL COFFEE DAY.

Saturday, September 29, 2018 is National Coffee Day. Many stores and chains are offering deals and freebies.

