(NEWS CENTER Maine) — Here is what you need to know as you start your day:

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE MORNING REPORT LIVE FROM 4:30 TO 7 A.M.

1. RECENTLY RELEASED DATABASE SHOWS TWEETS AIMED AT MAINE POLITICIANS

A recently released database of more than three-million tweets from Russia-controlled accounts includes messages aimed at Maine politicians, according to an analysis by the Portland Press Herald. Clemson University professors compiled the data and analytical website fivethirtyeight.com posted the information. According to the Portland Press Herald analysis of the database, Senator Susan Collins received the most messages, mostly criticizing her stance on the Affordable Care Act and her vote on presidential nominations. Sen. Angus King and Gov. Paul LePage were also targets. The full list of Maine-targeted tweets as analyzed by the Press Herald can be seen here.

2. COMMUNITIES MOURN FIREFIGHTER KILLED IN CAR CRASH

Police say that Harry Weymouth of the South Portland and Buxton fire departments was driving his car eastbound on Route 202 in Hollis shortly before 1 a.m. yesterday when he crossed the centerline and hit an oncoming car. The 46-year old father of three was taken Maine Medical Center, where he died of his injuries.

►Firefighters mourn the loss of one of their own.

3. WESTBROOK MAN ARRESTED FOR STRING OF BUSINESS ROBBERIES.

Travis Card was arrested after more than a dozen holdups at businesses including gas stations, a coffee shop, and a restaurant from Old Orchard Beach to Cumberland. At the time of his arrest, police believed that Card had robbed a Westbrook gas station on April 6th. Officials were able to connect Card to 10 other robberies that happened around the same time. There were 14 robberies or attempted robberies in less than four weeks. When police arrested Card, they found a black pellet gun and boots that matched footprints found at one robbery scene. Investigators were able to use other evidence, including DNA, to connect Card to many of the other crimes. He now faces up to 20 years behind bars.

4. APPLE BECOMES FIRST $1 TRILLION COMPANY.

Apple is now worth a trillion dollars, becoming the first publicly-traded company to reach that high-soaring market value. Shares rose to an all-time high yesterday, at $207.5. That's a 22-percent gain for the year so far, and a far cry from the days when Apple stock traded for less than a dollar a little more than 20 years ago.

►Putting Apple's $1 trillion milestone into context.

Eric Decker

5. PATRIOTS GET NEW WIDE RECEIVER.

Tom Brady has a new veteran wide receiver to connect with now that the patriots have signed Eric Decker to a one-year deal. Decker played last season for the Titans and had 54 catches for 563 yards and a touchdown. The 31-year-old has also played for the Jets and the Broncos, and has scored 53 career touchdowns. The Patriots needed to add some depth to their receiving corps after releasing Jordan Matthews on Wednesday after he suffered a hamstring injury.

►Patriots expected to sign Eric Decker

© 2018 WCSH-TV