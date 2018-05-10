(NEWS CENTER Maine) — Here is what you need to know as you start your day.
1. TODAY: SENATE PROCEDURAL VOTE ON KAVANAUGH'S SUPREME COURT NOMINATION
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has set a procedural vote on the Supreme Court nomination of Brett Kavanaugh. On Thursday, U.S. Senators reviewed a confidential summary from the FBI detailing a supplemental background investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct against Judge Kavanaugh. Senate Republicans praised the report, while Senate Democrats criticized it.
2. DAY 5: SEARCH FOR MISSING ELEMENTARY SCHOOL TEACHER CONTINUES
The search for the Maine elementary school teacher and mother enters its fifth day. 47-year-old Kristin Westra, of North Yarmouth, was last seen by her husband on Sunday evening. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Cumberland County Regional Communications Center at (207) 883-2810
3. MEGA MILLIONS UP TO A $405 MILLION JACKPOT
Friday's Mega Millions jackpot is up to $405 million, making it one of the largest of all-time. The odds of getting all six numbers are one in more than 302 million.
4. TOM BRADY REACHES 500 CAREER TOUCHDOWN PASSES
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady threw his 500th career touchdown pass in the fourth quarter of Thursday's game against the Indianapolis Colts. The Patriots defeated the Colts 38-24 to improve to 3-2 on the season. Brady trails only Peyton Manning (539) and Brett Favre (508) for the most touchdown passes in NFL history.
5: ALDS GAME 1: YANKEES VS. THE RED SOX
The Boston Red Sox are facing the New York Yankees for the first time in post-season play since they defeated New York in the 2004 American League Championship Series. Game 1 of the best of five American League Divisional Series between the Yankees and Red Sox starts tonight at Fenway Park in Boston.