1. PRESIDENT TRUMP ENDORSES REP. BRUCE POLIQUIN

President Trump endorsed Republican Rep. Bruce Poliquin in the race for Maine's 2nd congressional district. Former President Barack Obama endorsed state Rep. Jared Golden, the Democratic candidate running in the race.

2. MOODY ROLLS OUT PLAN FOR MAINE ECONOMY

Republican Shawn Moody is rolling out his plan for jobs and Maine's economy. Democrat Janet Mills introduced her plan in early September, while independent Alan Caron brought out his plan two weeks ago. Moody was joined by other business leaders Thursday at a manufacturing business called Future Guard in Auburn. Moody's plan covers a range of issues he and the other candidates have been talking about during the campaign, such as expanding broadband and expanding vocational training in the high schools to help get more young people trained for jobs in the skilled trades.

3. FORD RECALLS " FOCUSES" BECAUSE OF POTENTIAL ENGINE PROBLEMS

Ford Motor Company is recalling nearly 1.5 million Focus compact cars because a fuel system problem could cause their engines to stall without warning. The recall covers cars from the 2012 through 2018 model years. The company says it's not aware of any crashes or injuries caused by the problem.

4. SOUTH PORTLAND FOOTBALL TEAM WILL NOT PLAY PLAYOFF GAME VS. BONNY EAGLE

South Portland athletic director Todd Livingston announced Thursday morning in a tweet that after consideration with coaching staff, medical staff, and administration, the Red Riots will officially not play their game against Bonny Eagle on Friday. The school cited safety concerns due to injuries and a low number of healthy players.

5. WORLD SERIES 2018: RED SOX VS. DODGERS GAME 3

The Boston Red Sox will take on the L.A. Dodgers for tonight's Game 3 in Dodger Stadium. The Sox Lead the series 2-0.

