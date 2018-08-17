(NEWS CENTER Maine) — Here is what you need to know as you start your day!

1. MAINE ETHICS COMMISSION VOTES TO SEND CAMPAIGN MONEY

The Maine Ethics Commission, which manages the Clean Elections Campaign Finance Program, voted to start sending out additional funding, even though the legislature hasn't taken steps to allow that.

The program provides money for eligible candidates to run their campaigns, and has been supported twice by Maine voters. Since July 1st, none of the money in this year's clean elections fund has been sent out because of a problem in the wording of the budget, and lawmakers have not agreed on a fix. The ethics commission says a court ruling two weeks ago ordered the governor to release clean elections funds that were supposed to be sent out in late June. Yesterday, they argued that the same court ruling allows the commission to be in charge of sending out money to candidates. Three of the four members disagreed, and voted not to wait any longer.

2. MAINE SUPREME COURT UPHOLDS DISTRICT ATTORNEY CANDIDATE'S SUSPENSION

Maine's highest court has ruled against Seth Carey, a Republican who is running for district attorney in Androscoggin, Franklin, and Oxford counties, even though he has had his license to practice law suspended. His license was suspended for two years after a woman accused him of sexual abuse and secured a protection from abuse order against him. In an effort to get his license back, Carey filed a wide-ranging complaint against several parties, including judges and the board of overseers of the Bar.

A lower court dismissed his complaints, and Carey appealed. Yesterday, the Maine Supreme Court denied Carey's appeal.

3. CHALLENGER TO SEN. SUSAN COLLINS' SENATE SEAT REPRIMANDED

Dr. Cathleen London, who says she will challenge Senator Susan Collins in the 2020 election, has been reprimanded by the state board of medicine for "unprofessional conduct." Dr. London runs a practice in Milbridge, and has been put on probation and is prohibited from prescribing methadone. The board said it received nine complaints, including violating patient confidentiality, inappropriate interactions with patients and inappropriate prescribing of controlled substances. London or her lawyer have not commented on the matter.

4. PHOTO SIGNED BY PRESIDENT LINCOLN SELLS FOR $43,000

A photograph of President Abraham Lincoln, signed by the president himself, has sold at an auction in St. George for $43,000. Larry Trueman of LT Auctions found the picture while clearing a house for an estate sale. Trueman said word of the signed Lincoln photo drew interest from bidders, with seven bidding by phone and several in person.

5. ARETHA FRANKLIN, THE QUEEN OF SOUL, DEAD AT 76

Aretha Franklin, known for her soul and gospel music over her half-century career, died at her home yesterday after a lengthy battle with cancer. Tributes have been flooding social media, both from Mainers, other musicians, and people around the world.

