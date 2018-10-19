(NEWS CENTER Maine) — Here is what you need to know as you start your day.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE MORNING REPORT LIVE FROM 4:30 TO 7 A.M.

%INLINE%

1. CMP CHANGES PLANS FOR POWER CORRIDOR

Central Maine Power says it plans on drilling under the Kennebec River Gorge to extend their 145-mile transmission line project, which is projected to bring hydropower from the Canadian border to Lewiston. CMP says they are making the change to draw support from environmentalists and activists who oppose their proposal.

►For some CMP customers, keeping up with a payment plan is a struggle

2. GOV. LEPAGE SAYS HE IS IN GOOD HEALTH.

Gov. Paul LePage said he was admitted to the hospital in late August because of a cardiac event. In an interview with C-SPAN, he said that he is presently in excellent health.

►Mary Mayhew named new head of national Medicaid program

3. CRIME RATE CONTINUES TO FALL IN MAINE.

Crime is on the decline in Maine for the 6th year in a row. In the latest report sent out by the Maine Department of Public Safety, crime is down 8.2 percent during 2017 and the total decline in crime over the last six years is just under 47 percent. There were 4 crime categories that rose in 2017, and the one that stands out is reported rapes which are up 17 percent from last year and have increased for 3 years in a row now.

►Maine sees rise in reported sexual assault cases

4. SUNDAY RIVER OPENS FOR THE SEASON

Sunday River Resort will open their slopes for the ski season. Today marks the second earliest opening in the resort's history.

5. RED SOX ARE HEADED TO THE WORLD SERIES.

The Boston Red Sox advance to the World Series after defeating the Houston Astros in Game 5 of the American League Championship Series on Thursday night, 4-1. This marks Boston's 13th appearance in the Fall Classic.

►Red Sox capture AL pennant, punch World Series ticket behind David Price's gem

© NEWS CENTER Maine