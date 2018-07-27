(NEWS CENTER Maine) — Here is what you need to know as you start your day:

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE MORNING REPORT LIVE FROM 4:30 TO 7 A.M.

1. KENNEBUNK TEACHER FOUND NOT GUILTY ON ALL SEX CHARGES

The jury has found Jill Lamontagne not guilty of sexually assaulting her student. The jury deliberated for less than two hours before reaching a verdict. Lamontagne was tried on 14 charges, including six felony charges of gross sexual assault. Lamontagne's attorney maintained her innocence, admitting she did offer to help the student through issues, but nothing sexual ever occurred. When Lamontagne took the stand, she denied any sexual relationship, and said all of the phone calls and texts between her and the student were part of her efforts to help him graduate and because she was concerned about his mental health. However, the superintendent says Lamontagne still violated several school policies.

►Jury finds ex-Kennebunk High School teacher not guilty on all charges of sexual assault.

2. MORE PRODUCTS HIT IN MASSIVE SALMONELLA RECALL

Add Hungry Man Dinners to the growing list of possibly contaminated foods out there. A public health alert was issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service for 15.25-oz. individual frozen microwavable dinners with "HUNGRY MAN CHIPOTLE BBQ SAUCED BONELESS CHICKEN WYNGZ” printed on the label and bearing a best-by date of 9/6/19. The health alert said the Hungry Man Dinners could be contaminated with salmonella from whey powder that was recalled by the ingredient’s producer. The dinners listed by the health alert were shipped to retail locations in Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. The U.S.D.A. said there weren’t any illnesses reported due to the consumption of the dinners, but if people were concerned to contact a health care provider.

►Salmonella recalls: Everything that's been recalled for potential Salmonella contamination.

3. MAINE GIRLS' ACADEMY HOLDS FINAL EVENT BEFORE CLOSURE.

After announcing earlier this month that it would close, the Maine Girls' Academy opened its doors one last time to about 600 alumnae and their families to reminisce, walk the halls, and play one last basketball game, the school's signature sport. Many there said it was only fitting that a basketball game is the final event.

►End of an era: Maine Girls' Academy Closes For Good.

4. Michael Cohen says Trump knew of Trump Tower Meeting

According to NBC sources, President Trump's former personal attorney, Michael Cohen, is ready to tell special counsel Robert Mueller that then-candidate Trump knew and approved the Trump Tower meeting in June 2016 with Russian lobbyists. The meeting was to allegedly get incriminating information about Hillary Clinton. Donald Trump, Jr., who was at that meeting, at first said the meeting was to discuss adoptions of Russian children. He later changed his story, saying he thought he would get information on Clinton, but ended the meeting when no information was provided. Meanwhile, President Trump denied knowing about that meeting until ever it happened.

►Michael Cohen says Trump knew, approved of meeting with Russian to get dirt on Clinton: report.

5. PATRIOTS HIT THE FIELD!

The Patriots have returned to training camp, cheered on by an excited crowd. After practice, Gronk addressed contract rumors in a press conference, saying he is happy to be out on the field again and never considered holding out and not showing up to training camp.

►Patriots hit the practice field at training camp.

© 2018 WCSH-TV