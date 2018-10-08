(NEWS CENTER Maine) — Here is what you need to know as you start your day:

1. MAN SHOOTS HIMSELF AFTER POLICE PULL HIM OVER, BODY FOUND IN TRUNK

At around 4:45 p.m yesterday, police say a driver was pulled over for driving erratically in Gardiner. The driver then got out of his car on Timberwood Drive and shot himself. During the investigation, police found a body in the trunk. They are not releasing names at this time, and they say there is no threat to the public.

2. PORTLAND LANDLORD SENTENCED TO 90 DAYS IN JAIL FOR CODE VIOLATION

Gregory Nesbit, the landlord at the center of one of Portland's deadliest apartment fires, is going to jail for 90 days. Six people died in the fall of 2014 at the building Nesbit owned on Noyes Street. Nesbit was acquitted of manslaughter charges, but was found guilty of not having windows that were up to code on the third floor of the building.

3. RABIES INFORMATION MEETING HELD IN BRUNSWICK FOLLOWING ATTACKS

Last night, residents met wildlife experts at the Brunswick town hall to ask questions related to the recent rabid animal attacks in the area. Residents pressed officials to distribute oral rabies vaccines baits in town, like they are doing in northern parts of Maine. Right now, a federal program is targeting the spread of rabies in northern Maine, but not in the southern part of the state. The U.S. Department of Agriculture is planning to distribute more than 350,000 baits in northeastern Maine this month, but says doing the same in an area like Brunswick is not cost effective.

4. VICE PRESIDENT MIKE PENCE DETAILS SPACE FORCE CREATION

Vice President Mike Pence outlined plans for the creation of a military branch called "the United States Department of the Space Force." During remarks at the Pentagon yesterday, Pence called space a "war fighting domain" and said the goal is to have the Space Force up and running by 2020. Pence reiterated President Trump's calls for American dominance in space in the face of threats to satellites from foreign adversaries, such as China and Russia. The Space Force would initially draw experts from existing space and military programs to become the sixth branch of the U.S. armed forces. Any new funding and creation of the Space Force will have to be approved by Congress.

5. PATRIOTS WIN FIRST PRESEASON GAME

The Patriots, featuring quarterback Brian Hoyer and not Tom Brady this time, won their first preseason game against the Washington Redskins. The Pats came back from a 17-point deficit to win 26-17. New England's next preseason matchup is against the reigning Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles, on August 16th at 7:30 p.m.

