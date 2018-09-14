(NEWS CENTER Maine) — Here is what you need to know as you start your day.

1. SERIES OF EXPLOSIONS ROCK MASSACHUSETTS TOWNS

One person is dead and dozens more are injured after a series of explosions hit homes across several communities north of Boston late yesterday. Officials say the explosions stemmed from an issue with a high pressure gas main. Police and other agencies have shut off close to 9,000 meters of gas line as a precaution.

2. HURRICANE FLORENCE HITS THE EAST COAST

Hurricane Florence has been downgraded to a Category 1 storm and is on the verge of making landfall near Wilmington, North Carolina. The hurricane is bringing a massive storm surge, excessive rainfall and sustained winds of between 90 and 100 miles an hour. Close to 300,000 people were reported to be without power in North Carolina.

3. MANHUNT UNDERWAY FOR CONVICTED MURDERER

State and local police are looking for Arnold Nash, 65, a convicted murder who escaped from the Mountain View Correctional Facility in Charleston last night. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a white t-shirt, and light blue shirt. Nash is 5’6” tall and weighs approximately 160 pounds. Anyone with information on the possible whereabouts of Arnold Nash is asked to contact local law enforcement immediately.

4. DONALD TRUMP JR. SCHEDULED TO COME TO MAINE

President Trump's son, Donald Trump junior, will appear in Portland on October first. That's according to the Maine Republican Party. Trump Jr. will attend an event with Governor LePage and Senator Eric Brakey in a push to raise funds for Republican candidates in Maine for the midterm elections in November. The event will be held at the Holiday Inn by the Bay,

5. GENERAL MOTORS RECALLS ONE MILLION+ VEHICLES

General Motors has announced that it is recalling more than 1 million full size pickup trucks and large SUVs. The recall involves certain 2015 Chevy Silverado pickups, GMC Sierra 1500 pickups, and other vehicles. GM says the defect has been linked to 30 crashes.

