PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — A United Express flight from Newark, New Jersey, slid off the runway while trying to land Monday at a snowy Presque Isle International Airport.

United/CommutAir flight 4933, a 50-seat Embraer EMB-145XR operating as United Express, was scheduled to arrive at PQI at 10:49 a.m., according to FlightAware, but instead landed at about 11:30 a.m., and wasn't officially confirmed as having "arrived" at the airport's terminal until 12:30 p.m.

The jet landed and slid to the right of the runway, according to CommutAir. The city, which owns the airport, said this occurred on the aircraft's second approach.

Five of the 31 on board – a pilot and four passengers – had minor injuries, the city said. In total, 28 passengers and three crew members were traveling.

An initial statement from CommutAir, citing early reports, said only three passengers were injured. The city later confirmed another was hurt.

The airline said those injured were attended to by emergency personnel. All were taken to a local hospital, treated and released, according to the city.

In a statement, the FAA said "CommutAir Flight 4933, an E45X aircraft, landed on Runway 1 and then veered off the runway onto the grass at [Presque Isle International Airport, formerly] Northern Maine Regional Airport[,] at Presque Isle at 11:43 a.m. today." It said it planned to investigate.

A prior statement from the FAA said the jet "landed on the grass."

Jet slides off runway in Presque Isle Photo: Rick Daigle Photo: Rick Daigle Photo: Rick Daigle

Photos showed part of the jet's landing gear near or inside one of its engines. Inside the cabin, at least one seat cushion appeared to have broken off.

"At this time our focus is on the safety and well-being of all those involved," the regional carrier said, "and we will be working with authorities to obtain more information with a follow-up statement to be issued as details emerge."

United Airlines quoted CommutAir's tweet with a statement of its own:

"United is committed to supporting CommutAir in its response to this incident," it tweeted. "Our highest priority is the care and support of those on board."

The airport was closed as of 11:42 a.m. The city said that the Embraer 145 would remain in place until the FAA arrived and assessed the situation.

Airport officials were in contact with the NTSB to determine when the runway would be reopened, according to the city. The airport has two runways.

Meteorologist Ryan Breton reports that at about the time of the landing visibility in the area was about a half-mile with moderate snowfall.

FULL STATEMENTS

CommutAir

"CommutAir flight 4933, operating as United Express, from Newark, New Jersey, to Presque Isle, Maine was involved in an incident upon landing at approximately 11:30 EDT today. The aircraft, a 50 seat Embraer 145, with 28 passengers and three crew members on board, landed and slid to the right of the runway. Initial reports indicate one pilot as well as three passengers sustained minor injuries and are being attended to by emergency personnel. At this time our focus is on the safety and well-being of all those involved and we will be working with authorities to obtain more information with a follow-up statement to be issued as details emerge."

United Airlines

"United is committed to supporting CommutAir in its response to this incident. Our highest priority is the care and support of those on board."

FAA

"CommutAir Flight 4933, an E45X aircraft, landed on Runway 1 and then veered off the runway onto the grass at Northern Maine Regional Airport at Presque Isle at 11:43 a.m. today. Check with local authorities and the air carrier for information about passengers and crew. The FAA will investigate."

City of Presque Isle / Presque Isle International Airport (PQI)

"At approximately 11:30 EDT this morning, CommutAir flight 4933, operating as United Express, inbound from Newark, New Jersey, to Presque Isle, Maine (PQI) was involved in an incident upon landing. On its second approach, the aircraft, a 50 seat Embraer 145, with 28 passengers and three crew members on board, landed and slid to the right off the runway. One pilot as well as four passengers sustained minor injuries and were transported to Northern Light AR Gould Hospital. All have since been treated and released.

"The aircraft did sustain damage. The aircraft will remain in place until the FAA arrives and assesses the situation. At this time, the airport is closed and officials are currently in discussions with the National Transportation Safety Board to determine when the runway will be reopened. Statement as issued on 3/4/19 by the City of Presque Isle, Communications."