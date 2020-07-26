5 firefighters injured fighting Yarmouth house fire

All occupants escaped safely, with one suffering minor burns.

YARMOUTH, Maine — Five firefighters were injured and one person suffered minor burns as the result of a house fire in Yarmouth late Saturday night.

21 members of the Yarmouth Fire Department responded to the all hands fire on Idle Acre Drive around 10 p.m., along with mutual aid from North Yarmouth, Cumberland, Freeport, and Falmouth.

All occupants escaped safely, with one suffering minor burns.

Five firefighters from Yarmouth received injuries that included heat exhaustion and lacerations. None required transport and all have returned to duty.

Crews cleared the scene by 3 a.m. Sunday and returned to check on hot spots and origin at 10 a.m.