LIVERMORE, Maine — A memorial ice fishing derby in honor of a Maine man who died in 2015 during a maritime tragedy raised thousands of dollars for a scholarship in his honor.

The fourth annual HollandStrong Ice Fishing Derby is in memory of Michael Holland, a native of Jay, who was one of the 33 crew members of the cargo ship El Faro, which sank during a voyage through Hurricane Joaquin in October 2015.

RELATED: Maine mom says goodbye to her son lost with El Faro

Participants in the derby pay an entry fee, which goes to the HollandStrong Memorial Scholarship, in honor of Holland, who attended Maine Maritime Academy.

The scholarship is given to high school seniors each year: one from Mt. Blue High School in Farmington; one from Spruce Mountain High School in Jay; and one from Leavitt Area High School in Turner.

RELATED: Holland Strong Ice Fishing Derby honors El Faro crewman

Saturday, people gathered on Round Pond in Livermore for the derby, raising $21,442 for the scholarship.

More than 300 people registered to fish.

RELATED: 'There's an aura': El Faro crew member's mother receives life ring from sunken ship

"I’m speechless! Thank you from the bottom of our hearts to each and every person who played a part in our successful derby!" Holland's mother, Deb Roberts wrote in a Facebook page Saturday.

RELATED: El Faro crewmember mother recounts one year without her son

RELATED: El Faro crew member's mother honors son