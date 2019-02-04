HOULTON, Maine — More than five pounds of marijuana was seized Saturday from a vehicle near the U.S.-Canada border crossing in Houlton.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a release Monday that the driver admitted to an agent in Houlton of possessing the drug.

Found on the driver was an expired Maine Medical Marijuana program card, agents said, and they were not an active, official medical marijuana caregiver.

The driver was released pending further investigation.

CBP said the amount, 5.3 pounds, also exceeded the allowable amount under which is allowed through Maine's recreational marijuana guidelines.

People 21 and older are permitted to grow six mature plants and possess 2.5 ounces, according to Maine recreational marijuana law.

CBP estimated the marijuana's value to be $48,000.

"Although Maine has very strict marijuana possession guidelines, marijuana possession is still against federal law," said CBP Houlton Sector Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens. "When our agents become aware of a federal law violation they have a duty to act and will continue to do so."