BRUNSWICK (NEWS CENTER Maine) — Officials say they seized 44 dogs and one bird from a home on River Road in Brunswick because the pets were living in poor conditions and were neglected.

Police issued summons' to Kyle and Diana Enman, both of Brunswick, for animal cruelty on Friday after taking the 45 animals from their home on Enman's River Road.

The Enman's have been charged with animal cruelty, failing to give animals humanely clean conditions, failing to give proper indoor shelter, failing to give necessary medical attention, and failing to give animals necessary sustenance.

The State of Maine Animal Welfare agents and Veterinarian, Coastal Humane Society, Androscoggin Valley Humane Society and the Lewiston Police Department's ACO assisted in the case.

