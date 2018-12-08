BRUNSWICK (NEWS CENTER Maine)-- On Friday officials went to a home on Enman's River where they seized 44 dogs and one bird.

According to the Brunswick Police Department's Facebook page, the Brunswick Police charged Kyle and Diana Enman, both of Brunswick, with Cruelty to Animals, Failing to Give Animals Humanely Clean Conditions, Failing to Give Animals Proper Indoor Shelter, Failing to Give Animals Necessary Medical Attention, and Failing to Give Animals Necessary Sustenance.

The State of Maine Animal Welfare agents and Veterinarian, Coastal Human Society, Androscoggin Valley Human Society and the Lewiston Police Department's ACO assisted in the case.

