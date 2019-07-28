AUBURN, Maine — Auburn Police are investigating a deadly shooting in the parking lot of the Walmart on Saturday night.

Maine State Police Spokesperson Steve McCausland said Sunday morning Jean Fournier, 41, of Turner, was shot in the parking lot and taken to Central Maine Medical Center, where he died.

McCausland said detectives spent Saturday night questioning a man involved in the shooting, and several others who were nearby when it happened.

An autopsy is expected to be done by the State Medical Examiner's Office on Sunday.

Police said no one has been charged in connection with Fournier's death.

