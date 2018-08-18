TOPSHAM (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- Competitors and community members gathered at the Topsham Fairgrounds on Saturday for the 40th annual Maine Highland Games.

The one-day event was created by the St. Andrews Society of Maine to promote Scottish culture and heritage.

Games kicked off at 9:30 a.m. with the adult competitors, who participated in a variety of different Scottish-themed sports.

Rob Meulenberg has been competing on the professional team for eight years and has traveled between New England and Canada to compete in other Highland Games.

Meulenberg said his family has Scottish roots, but that heritage isn't necessary to compete and be a part of the culture.

"These are open and inclusive to everybody and anybody, who can take in the heritage and all of the other things like the pipe bands and everything else that goes on here," said Meulenberg.

Opening ceremonies began at 11:30 a.m. with the Scottish clans and bagpipers. There was live music, entertainment, and food for Mainers of every background to enjoy.

For more information on the Maine Highland Games and other upcoming events, you can visit the St. Andrews Society of Maine's website here.

© NEWS CENTER Maine