OXFORD COUNTY, Maine (NEWS CENTER Maine) --- Maine Game Wardens said four people are in the hospital after their boat crashed into a rock near Spirit Island in Oxford County Saturday evening.

The operator of the boat was employed by Lakewood Camps and he was taking customers of the camp to the public boat launch when the accident occurred on Lower Richardson Lake.

Police said three out of the four people hurt were taken to Rumford Hospital by ambulance and the 4th drove himself. The victims are reportedly in “Stable condition,” and are expected to live.

Police said, there is no reason to believe that alcohol was involved. The crash is under investigation.

© NEWS CENTER Maine