PORTLAND, Maine — Four daily Maine newspapers have announced the end of production of its Monday print editions beginning on March 2, according to a report in the Portland Press Herald.

According to the Portland Press Herald, the Lewiston Sun Journal, Morning Sentinel in Waterville and Kennebec Journal in Augusta and the Press Herald each will continue to produce seven distinct editions per week, but their Monday editions only will be available in digital format, according to Lisa DeSisto, CEO of Masthead Maine, which publishes the newspapers.

They said the announcement is a cost-cutting move to preserve newsroom jobs, according to their CEO.

“The savings from digital-only Monday enables us to keep our newsrooms at the size that they are and continue to produce the journalism that’s important to our community. We know that we have a lot of work to do to get a portion of our customers comfortable with this, and we’re committed to that smooth transition,” DeSisto told the Press Herald.

Press Herald will publish digital-only on Mondays Four daily newspapers in Maine, including the Portland Press Herald, will cease production of their Monday print editions as of March 2 in a cost-cutting move to preserve newsroom jobs, according to their CEO.

DeSisto told the Press Herald the group expected a "modest loss" of ad revenue, but that the cost savings would make up for that loss. According to the Press Herald, 37% of their revenue came from print advertising in 2019.

There will be no job loss directly related to the announcement, DeSisto told the Press Herald, but the company does expect some reduction in OT for printing press operators.

NEWS CENTER Maine will be meeting with Cliff Schechtman, Executive editor of the Portland Press Herald, to get his comments.

RELATED: State sends right whale protection plan to feds

RELATED: Father dies days after crash that killed son, injured wife

RELATED: Westbrook school students bused to neighboring school due to suspected gas leak