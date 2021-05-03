x
4 injured in Greenbush crash

A car crashed into a utility pole before coming to a stop in a nearby bog on Route 2 in Greenbush Monday morning, sending all four occupants to the hospital
GREENBUSH, Maine — Four people were injured in a car crash in Greenbush Monday morning, the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office said in a release.

According to police, the crash happened on Route 2 near the Milford town line around 8 a.m. Monday. Police said a car was going south on the road when it drifted off the side of the road and hit a utility pole. 

The car, which had four occupants, came to a stop in a nearby bog with about two feet of water. 

Police said a man who was in the car was ejected and pinned under the vehicle. He and the other three passengers were taken to the hospital. 

The four occupants included: 

  • A 24-year-old Millinocket man
  • A 36-year-old Greenbush woman
  • A 27-year-old Milford woman
  • A 29-year-old Old Town man

Route 2 was closed for several hours as crews responded to the scene for crash reconstruction and utility repair, police said. 

The cause of the crash is under investigation. 

