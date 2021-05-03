4 injured in Greenbush crash

GREENBUSH, Maine — Four people were injured in a car crash in Greenbush Monday morning, the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office said in a release.
According to police, the crash happened on Route 2 near the Milford town line around 8 a.m. Monday. Police said a car was going south on the road when it drifted off the side of the road and hit a utility pole.
The car, which had four occupants, came to a stop in a nearby bog with about two feet of water.
Police said a man who was in the car was ejected and pinned under the vehicle. He and the other three passengers were taken to the hospital.
The four occupants included:
- A 24-year-old Millinocket man
- A 36-year-old Greenbush woman
- A 27-year-old Milford woman
- A 29-year-old Old Town man
Route 2 was closed for several hours as crews responded to the scene for crash reconstruction and utility repair, police said.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.