CLINTON, Maine — Maine police say four people were injured when a horse-drawn wagon struck a vehicle and a telephone pole.

Officer Phil DiLuca of the Clinton Police Department says the "freak accident" happened Sunday when a loud noise spooked the two horses, causing the driver to lose control.

The Portland Press Herald reports one person with critical injuries was flown by helicopter to a hospital while the other three passengers were treated for less serious injuries at nearby hospitals.

The accident remains under investigation by Clinton police and the Kennebec County Sherriff's Office.