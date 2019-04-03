PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — A United Express flight from Newark, New Jersey, slid off the runway while trying to land Monday at a snowy Presque Isle International Airport.

CommutAir flight 4933, a 50-seat Embraer EMB-145XR, was scheduled to arrive at PQI at 10:49 a.m., according to FlightAware, but instead landed at about 11:30 a.m., and wasn't officially confirmed as arriving until 12:30 p.m.

Four of the 31 people on board had minor injuries, CommutAir said, citing initial reports; one of which was a pilot and the other three passengers. In total, the airport said on board were 28 passengers and three crew members.

Those hurt were being attended to by emergency personnel, the airline said.

In a statement, the FAA said "CommutAir Flight 4933, an E45X aircraft, landed on Runway 1 and then veered off the runway onto the grass at [Presque Isle International Airport, formerly] Northern Maine Regional Airport[,] at Presque Isle at 11:43 a.m. today." It said it planned to investigate.

CommutAir said the plane landed and slid to the right of the runway.

"At this time our focus is on the safety and well-being of all those involved," the regional carrier said, "and we will be working with authorities to obtain more information with a follow-up statement to be issued as details emerge."

United Airlines quoted CommutAir's tweet with a statement of its own:

"United is committed to supporting CommutAir in its response to this incident," it tweeted. "Our highest priority is the care and support of those on board."

The airport was closed as of 11:42 a.m.

Meteorologist Ryan Breton reports that at about the time of the landing visibility in the area was about a half-mile with moderate snowfall.

Here's the full statement from CommutAir:

"CommutAir flight 4933, operating as United Express, from Newark, New Jersey, to Presque Isle, Maine was involved in an incident upon landing at approximately 11:30 EDT today. The aircraft, a 50 seat Embraer 145, with 28 passengers and three crew members on board, landed and slid to the right of the runway. Initial reports indicate one pilot as well as three passengers sustained minor injuries and are being attended to by emergency personnel. At this time our focus is on the safety and well-being of all those involved and we will be working with authorities to obtain more information with a follow-up statement to be issued as details emerge."