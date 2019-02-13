PORTLAND, Maine — State officials say four groups are vying for the last charter school slot available in Maine.

The Portland Press Herald reports the groups identified Tuesday are the Ecology Learning Center, Inspire ME Academy, Sheffwood Academy and Umbrella Preschool.

The Ecology Learner Center would be a high school of fewer than 100 students in Montville.

Inspire ME Academy, which unsuccessfully applied in 2015, is a proposed K-8 school near Sanford.

Sheffwood Academy would be an arts and technology-focused school in Topsham for grades six-12.

Umbrella Preschool would be a pre-K program in public schools.

The Maine Charter School Commission will make its final decision to approve or deny applications Sept. 3.

About 2,200 of the state's 181,000 students attend charter schools. State funding for charter schools is $25.7 million for 2018-19.