CORINTH, Maine — Several fire departments responded to a four-alarm fire in Corinth Tuesday afternoon.

The fire began around 1 p.m. at the Thomas Vegetable Farm on Garland Road.

Corinth Fire Chief Scott Bragdon said the fire happened in a large building, which had been used as a workshop and had a lot of flammable materials inside of it.

Bragdon said it seems the fire started around the building's wood boiler, but a fire marshal was called in to confirm the cause.

Mutual aid was brought in to help from as far away as Hermon and Dexter, according to Bragdon.

"Our biggest concern was there was a large warehouse about 30 feet away that we had to protect," said Bragdon. "So, we went defensive on the building and decided to concentrate our efforts on saving the warehouse."

No one was injured in the fire.

A Hudson firefighter assisting with the water supply for the fire

