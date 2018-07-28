PORTLAND — It seems a little problem in the water problem won't keep swimmers away from the 37th YMCA Peaks to Portland to Benefit Kids swim.

Swimmers of all ages will compete on the 2.4-mile course from Peaks Island to Portland's East End Beach Saturday morning. According to the YMCA of Southern Maine, this years event is the largest ever with over 600 registrants.

One Falmouth swimmer has participated in the YMCA Peaks to Portland swim for the past three decades. Training is a family affair because of her French bulldog, Tide.

"My first race was in 1985," said Farnum.

One year, she let her Dalmatian participate.

"Some people were angry [saying] 'I got beaten by a dog!'"

This year marks her 31st event and her French bulldog, Tide, helping Farnum to prepare.

The Peaks to Portland swim is the YMCA of Southern Maine's most significant fundraising opportunity of the year. According to the race website, the YMCA was able to serve nearly 10,000 children and provide more than $1.2 million in financial assistance and program support for kids in the Maine community.

Ferry's to take swimmers to Peaks Island are scheduled to start leaving at 6 am Saturday morning.

For more information check out the YMCA of Southern Maine's website here.

