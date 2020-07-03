35 people were arrested earlier this week after a drug distribution investigation between police departments and officials in New Hampshire and Maine.

The goal of the so called "Cross-Border Initiative" was to catch individuals distributing heroin, fentanyl, opioids, and other illicit drugs.

Most of the arrests involved drug activity, including charges for possession, sales, conspiracy to sell narcotics, destruction of evidence, felony possession of a firearm, child abuse, receiving stolen property, falsifying evidence, theft, and violation of bail, all being drug related and involving fentanyl, heroin, cocaine, meth, and marijuana.

Police say they seized approximately 250 grams of fentanyl, a quantity of meth, several firearms, and more than $5,000.

Some of the arrests were made for non-drug related offenses, such as probation and bail violations.

Police say more arrests are expected and that further joint efforts are planned.

