MAINE, USA — On October 26, 2019, Maine saw its largest fall Drug Take Back Day collection to date.

A release from the Presque Isle Police Department said, the total weight, was 31,180 pounds according to Michael Wardrop, Agent in Charge of US Drug Enforcement Administration.

Presque Isle police say 16 Sheriff's Offices participated in the National event.

The next Drug Take Back Day is set for April of 2020.

