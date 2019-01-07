BOWDOIN, Maine — Three people were injured Monday afternoon when a car and a bus converted into an ice cream truck crashed.

Maine's public safety spokesperson Steve McCausland said there were three people total in the vehicles. The crash happened on I-295 northbound near mile marker 39 in Bowdoin around 6:20 p.m. July 1.

Troopers said the car attempted to pass the bus, but it struck its rear bumper, causing the bus to lose control and overturn off of the road. The car also stopped off of the road.

Two people were in the truck, and the car contained a single driver, according to Maine State Police.

McCausland said that all three people were taken to the hospital, but none of their injuries are considered life-threatening.

Traffic was reduced to one lane for a period of time as a result of the crash.