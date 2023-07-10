The people in the helicopter informed authorities that they were surveying power lines when they experienced engine failure.

WALDORF, Md. — Three people have been hospitalized after a helicopter crash in Waldorf, Maryland Sunday morning.

Shortly after 10:35 a.m., troopers with the Maryland State Police responded to the area of Maytide Street and Carthage Court after receiving a report of a helicopter crash.

During the initial investigation, troopers met with the people who were inside the helicopter. They told police that they were surveying power lines when they experienced engine failure and attempted to land in a field or retaining pond area behind Carthage Court and Maytide Street.

Three people were inside the helicopter at the time of the crash. They were all taken to the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center to be treated for their injuries.

"All the people on the aircraft were fine," said Jessica Owens, one of the neighbors who ran to help. "The pilot had whiplash and he also had a scratch on his leg, but other than that, he was fine."

Video taken by a neighbor shows all three people, the pilot and two passengers, getting out of the aircraft. One falls to his knees after climbing out.

"Everyone ok," a neighbor asks on the video.

"Yeah, we're ok, thank you," one of them responds.

Mike Taylor, the neighbor who shot the video, said the pilot seemed incredibly skillful. He was thankful he avoided hitting any of the nearby homes.

"He landed perfectly. He landed right on his tail next to this community pool right here," Taylor said, pointing to a big pond in the middle of the neighborhood.

Police said the helicopter is a Hughes Model 369D and is owned by Haverfield Aviation. A Pepco spokesman said the crew had completed its inspection of the company's power lines.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) was notified of the crash. They will be investigating the cause of the crash. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) was also provided information about the crash.