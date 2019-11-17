MOUNT DESERT, Maine — Since 3:00 a.m. on Saturday, the U.S. Coast Guard North East has been searching for people missing on a 40 foot sailboat off the coast of Mount Desert Island.

According to a Tweet, the Coast Guard was made aware of a third person missing, Wilfredo Lombardo, along with the original two people missing Charlotte Kirby and Nathaniel Davis.

In a second update on Twitter, the Coast Guard says the name of the 40 foot sailboat is the Dove.

