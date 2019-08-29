HOULTON, Maine — The United States Border Patrol in Maine reported three Mexican Nationals who were arrested for immigration violations over the past week. Mark Phillips with Customs and Border Patrol said the arrests occurred in Farmington on August 23, and in the Bridgewater area on August 24.

Vega-Vasquez was taken into custody and criminally charged with a felony for reentry after removal, Phillips said. He remains in custody pending a disposition hearing on the criminal charges and then will be transferred to the custody of Immigration Customs Enforcement (ICE), for removal from the United States.

Phillips said, on the evening of August 24 in Fort Fairfield, Agents arrested two Mexican Nations who had crossed the border illegally. The men attempted to enter a fully marked, Border Patrol vehicle that had come to a stop near the border.

When the front passenger-side door opened, the agent operating the vehicle identified himself as a United States Border Patrol Agent. The Mexican Nationals then fled towards a nearby wooded area. A search of the area resulted in the arrest of the two men.

Both men were found to have recently crossed into the United States from Canada Phillips said.

Phillips said. the Border Patrol in Maine relies on the cooperation and assistance of the public. Anyone wishing to make a confidential report of suspicious activity may call (800) 851-8727.



