SANFORD, Maine — Three Massachusetts men have been arrested and charged with selling cocaine in southern Maine.

The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency and Sanford Police Department said the following individuals were arrested and charged the night of Thursday, July 25:

Guydalbert Elie, 40, of Malden, Mass. for aggravated trafficking in cocaine

Huberon Sylne, 40, of Revere, Mass. for aggravated trafficking in cocaine

JeanSamuel Merlain, 40, of Boston, Mass. for aggravated trafficking in cocaine

Maine's public safety spokesperson Steve McCausland said on Thursday, agents from the MDEA York District Task Force and detectives from the Sanford Police Department did an investigation into the distribution of cocaine and crack cocaine in Greater Sanford.

During the investigation, officials found a supply source for the illegal drugs, which would regularly bring large amounts of cocaine to several locations in Sanford from Massachusetts. The drugs would then be taken around southern Maine by local distributors.

McCausland said the investigation began to unfold when the suspect vehicle was spotted driving on Main Street in Sanford. Sanford police stopped it, and Maine State Police and a K-9 team helped the local department search the vehicle.

They found 148 grams of cocaine, 13.5 grams of crack, and $3,500 in suspected drug proceeds.

The suspected value of the drugs seized is $16,000.

The three men were arrested without incident and taken to York County Jail where bail was set at $25,000 each.

After a criminal records check, officials discovered that Huberson Sylne is on probation in Massachusetts for a previous drug trafficking conviction. McCausland said Massachusetts authorities have been notified.