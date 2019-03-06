FRYEBURG, Maine — A woman and man were seriously injured Monday when their Jeep, stopped at a construction zone along Route 302, was rear-ended by a tractor-trailer truck whose driver wasn't paying attention, Fryeburg police said.

It's the third Fryeburg crash in as many days as two occurred Saturday — the first involved a car hitting into an excavator bucket in a construction zone on Fish Street, and later that night, a pickup struck a utility pole along Route 302.

RELATED: Car crashes into excavator bucket in Fryeburg

RELATED: Car hits utility pole in Fryeburg

Fryeburg crashes

Google

Monday's crash happened shortly after 8 a.m. at a Route 302, or Bridgton Road, construction zone in the area of Fryeburg Family Medicine.

The Jeep, stopped in traffic at a flagger's direction, was being driven by a 49-year-old Westbrook woman. She and her male passenger, 58, were struck from behind by the five-axle truck, Fryeburg Police Chief Joshua Potvin said.

Both were taken to Bridgton Hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The eastbound truck driver, a 64-year-old Canadian man from Ontario, was not paying attention when the crash happened, Chief Potvin said. He was uninjured.

Potvin said the traffic flagger had minor injuries due to flying debris.

"This could have been much worse and we wish those injured a speedy recovery," Potvin said. "We are increasing traffic enforcement in the construction zones and urging drivers to slow down and be extra cautious."

The Jeep sustained extensive rear-end damage. The truck appeared to have minor front-end damage.

Route 302 was closed for nearly six hours for reconstruction. Cumberland County sheriff’s deputies and Maine State Police troopers assisted Fryeburg officers, along with local fire and EMS personnel. Potvin said a drone used by investigators helped speed up the process.