CLINTON, Maine — Three teenagers are dead and two others seriously injured, after a single-car crash on Hinkley Road in Clinton, according to police on the scene.

Officials on scene told NEWS CENTER Maine's Sam Rogers all the victims were under 18 years of age.

The two people that survived hare being taken to Maine Medical Center.

Maine State Police Lieutenant Jason Madore says the crash happened around 7:15 a.m. According to Lt. Madore, the car crashed into a tree. Madore said speed and driver inexperience were likely causes of the crash.

Maine Public Safety Spokesperson Steve McCausland said state reconstruction unit is helping the Clinton Police Department investigate the crash.

If you or someone you know is having trouble dealing with this horrific tragedy, there are resources available.

NEWS CENTER Maine will update when details become available.

RELATED: New Hampshire Democratic primary: What's happened so far

RELATED: Biden and Warren pressing for votes In New Hampshire