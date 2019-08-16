FAIRFIELD, Maine — Three people were arrested early Wednesday morning after officials found about $30,000 worth of drugs at a Fairfield home.

Sheriff Dale Lancaster from the Somerset County Sheriff's Office said officials used a search warrant around 4:40 a.m. on August 14 at Brock Peters' home on Martin Stream Road.

As a result of the search, sheriff's detectives and deputies, along with Fairfield police officers and two MDEA agents, seized about 150 grams of heroin/fentanyl, 4.5 grams of crack cocaine, a small amount of crystal meth, and controlled pills.

Officials also found $2,137 in cash, digital scales, and drug-related paraphernalia.

Lancaster said the drugs have a street value of about $30,000.

Somerset County Sheriff's Office

As a result of the search, the following people were arrested and charged, according to Lancaster:

Ryley O'Brien, 21, of Winslow for two counts of aggravated trafficking drugs, two counts of possession of drugs, and violation of conditions of release. Lancaster said O'Brien is on bail on unrelated matters.

for two counts of aggravated trafficking drugs, two counts of possession of drugs, and violation of conditions of release. Lancaster said O'Brien is on bail on unrelated matters. Alivia Gordon, 21, of Waterville for two counts of trafficking in drugs, furnishing drugs, and possession of drugs

for two counts of trafficking in drugs, furnishing drugs, and possession of drugs Brock Peters, 24, of Fairfield for three counts of possession of drugs. Lancaster said more charges against Peters are expected once the drugs are tested.

Lancaster added that after drug testing is done, more charges are also expected against other people who were present at the home during the search.

Peters reportedly posted bail at $310 cash. Gordon's bail is set at $1,000 cash, and O'Brien's bail is set at $2,500 cash, according to Lancaster.

Gordon and O'Brien are being held at the Somerset County Jail.

Initial arraignment for all three people is scheduled for October 16 at the Somerset County Unified Criminal Court.