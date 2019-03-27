THOMASTON, Maine — A 3-alarm fire that broke out at Dragon Products Tuesday evening has been contained, according to the Rockland Fire Department.

A tone went out for the fire at the cement-making plant off of Route 1 around 7:30 p.m. Officials were still on scene fighting the fire two hours later, according to the Rockland Fire Department.

According to the Penobscot Bay Pilot, 11 fire departments from surrounding towns initially responded to help fight the fire. As of 10 p.m., more than half of these units had been released. Thomaston, South Thomaston, Rockland, and Rockport Fire Departments remain on scene to control the fire.

There is no word yet on the extent of damages or whether or not there were any injuries in the fire.