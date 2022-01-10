29th annual 'Paws on Parade' held at Husson University

The roughly $45,000 raised will go directly toward supporting the animals at the Bangor Humane Society.

BANGOR, Maine — The 29th annual Paws on Parade hosted by the Bangor Humane Society was held at Husson University Saturday morning. The event began at 9 a.m. and wrapped up by noon.

The theme of this year's event was "Thank you for being a friend." Kathryn Ravenscraft, the Bangor Humane Society's director of development and communication, explained why the 'Golden Girl' theme made the most sense this year.

"Every year, Paws on Parade has a different theme, and this year we had such an enormous response when Betty White passed away with the fundraiser that happened back in January and we thought that the best way to sort of say thank you was to go with the 'Thank you for being a friend' theme. Somebody suggested it, it gives me goosebumps every time, and it was just a no-brainer," Ravenscraft said.

The event featured a community dog walk, a number of vendors, raffle tickets, and prizes for categories like biggest dog, smallest dog, longest ears, and longest tail.