27-year-old Brunswick man found dead near Mill Street Canoe Portage

BRUNSWICK, Maine — Brunswick Police are investigating a man found dead Sunday morning near the Mill Street Canoe Portage.

Police said a pedestrian was walking down Mill Street around 8 a.m. when they found 27-year-old Tracey Williams down near the Portage.

Patrol officers arrived along with Brunswick Rescue and determined Williams was dead. The Criminal Investigations Division helped with the investigation and worked in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The Medical Examiner's office is looking into the cause and manner of Williams' death.

Brunswick Police did not release any more information.

The Mill Street Canoe Portage is located on the Androscoggin River, providing river access for hand carry watercraft, according to the town's website. Canoe and kayak users traveling downstream may portage at this point to walk along Mill Street to 250th Anniversary Park in order to put in below the dam.

The Maine Department of Transportation (MDOT) owns the 3.4 acre park.

