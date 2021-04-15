27 Wyeth paintings donated to Maine's Farnsworth Art Museum

The Farnsworth has had a long tradition with the Wyeth family across the years.

Twenty-seven paintings by three generations of Wyeths have been donated to Maine's Farnsworth Art Museum thanks to the late Betsy Wyeth.

The gift includes two major works by Andrew Wyeth painted at the Olson House in nearby Cushing, “Room after Room” and “Geraniums.” Others include “Islander” by Jamie Wyeth, one of his best-known paintings, and three paintings from N.C. Wyeth that capture midcoast fishing scenes in the 1920s and ’30s: “Fisherman’s Family,” “Cleaning Fish” and “The Harbor at Herring Gut,” according to the Press Herald.

“The Farnsworth is so fortunate to have the ongoing support of the Wyeth family and we are deeply grateful for this treasured gift to the museum’s collection,” Farnsworth Director Christopher J. Brownawell said in a statement to the Press Herald. “Along with this stunning gift from Betsy, several other gifts were recently received, making this a transformational moment in our history. These exceptional works strengthen our museum’s already outstanding collection, elevating the Farnsworth to one of the great regional museums in the country.”

The Portland Press Herald reported that the museum plans to display the paintings in a major exhibition beginning May 15.

The museum did not disclose the value of the gifts.

