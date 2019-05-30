PORTLAND, Maine — 25 years ago today, the Portland Pirates captured their first and only Calder Cup.

Communications for the American Hockey League tweeted the 1994 anniversary on Wednesday, May 29.

At the time of the team's win, the Pirates' head coach was Barry Trotz, and the playoff MVP was Olie Kolzig. The team rose to victory in a 4-1 win over the Moncton Hawks.

Trotz later went on to coach the Washington Capitals, helping to lead the team to the Stanley Cup when they won the tournament in 2018.

In a newspaper clipping attached to the tweet, the writer described the exciting game, saying Kolzig made 29 saves to lead the team to the win.

"What can I say about Olie?" Trotz is recorded as having said. "If he doesn't come up big, we could very well be sitting in a quiet dressing room right now."

Kolzig, who was a first-round draft pick of the NHL's Washington Capitals in 1989, had refused to take full credit for the success, acknowledging the role of his entire team.

"I just tried to do my part because we've got a special group of players here," Kolzig had said. "I don't think anything can compare to this. We came together as a team, and we accomplished everything as a team -- that's what makes it so special."

It was a bittersweet celebration, though -- after that victory, the Portland Pirates never won another Calder Cup.

In 2016, after 23 seasons, the team moved to Springfield to start playing at the MassMutual Center.

RELATED: Portland Pirates to leave Maine and move to Springfield, MA